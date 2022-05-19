Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins 500,000 UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Binu Palakunnel Elias from Kerala won 500,000 UAE dirhams in Big Ticket electronic draw held in Abu Dhabi. Binu, who lives in Abu Dhabi, won the fortune for his ticket number 069002. The winning ticket will now enter the mega draw of Dh20 million to be held on June 3.

Earlier the Big Ticket had announced a new promotion named ‘The Mighty 20 Million’ promotion’. The draw will be held on June 3,2022. Big Ticket announced that, people who purchase tickets will enter the main draw of Dh20 million to be held on June 3. The second prize is Dh1 million. There is two other cash prizes of Dh100,000 and Dh50,000.

Additionally, customers who purchase cash prize tickets in May will stand a chance to win Dh500,000 in the weekly electronic draw. The cost of one Big Ticket is Dh500. People buying two tickets will get a third one for free.