Thodupuzha: Two tourists were killed in Devikulam when their car fell into the valley at Gap Road on Thursday. The passengers were identified as Andhra Pradesh natives Noushad (38) and Naisa (8 months).

The accident happened at around 7 in the morning. The inmates of the car were on a visit to Munnar. The car that lost control fell into a depth of 200 ft. The car had nine passengers. Two of them are critically injured and were shifted to hospital.