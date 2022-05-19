Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 370,40, higher Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4630, up by Rs 20.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally lower by 0.09% or Rs 43 at Rs 50,175 per 10 gram.

Also Read: Thailand Open Badminton: PV Sindhu enter second round

In the international market, price of spot gold is at $ 1,816.39 per ounce. US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $ 1,813.50. Among other precious metals, silver edged up by 0.1% to $ 21.41 per ounce, platinum dropped by 0.9% to $ 927.37 and palladium slipped by 0.6% to $ 2,004.58.