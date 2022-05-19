Elon Musk says, ‘Can no longer support democrats, will vote Republican’

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced on Wednesday that despite initially voting democrat, he will now vote for Republicans. Musk earlier stated that he voted for Democrats ‘because they were (mostly) the kindness party.’

‘In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold,’ he tweeted.

This was the most recent in a series of tweets from him attacking Democrats. Musk warned on Wednesday that political attacks on him would ‘escalate.’ The 50-year-old billionaire has been a vocal critic of Joe Biden’s administration and Democrats’ proposals to tax billionaires and increase tax breaks for union-made electric vehicles.

Elon Musk made an earlier statement in which he stated that he will vote for Republicans in this election. ‘I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican or Democrat. In fact, I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats historically. Overwhelmingly. I might never have voted Republican. Now, this election? I will,’ he said.