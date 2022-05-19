Emirate in UAE to ban plastic bags

Ajman: Ajman has decided to ban the use of plastic bags from 2023. This was announced by Ajman Municipality and Planning Department. The authority has implemented an initiative that prohibits the use of plastic bags on May 16 every year.

This year, the campaign achieved a 62% commitment rate. More than 300 facilities were inspected and 219,000 plastic bags went unused. This is equivalent to reducing 39,500kg of waste.

Earlier the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced that the use of single-use plastic bags will be banned from June 2022. EAD took this decision in line with the Emirate’s integrated single-use plastic policy launched by the UAE. The policy was launched in 2020.