LPG cylinder price hiked again

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies hiked the price of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders. This is second hike in the price in this month.

Rates of 14 kg domestic cylinder has been hiked by Rs 3.50 while that of a 19 Kg commercial LPG has been increased by Rs 8 per cylinder. With this, 14Kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 1003 in Delhi and Mumbai. It will be priced at Rs 1029 in Kolkata and Rs 1018.5 in Chennai from today.

19 kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2354 in Delhi, Rs 2454 in Kolkata, Rs 2306 in Mumbai and Rs 2507 in Chennai.

Earlier on May 7, the price of domestic cylinder was hiked by Rs 50. The price of commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50 on May 1.