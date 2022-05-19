Newly-wed couple found murdered in sleep in UP’s Kanpur

Kanpur: A newly-wed couple was found dead with their throats slit in their room in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, police said on Thursday.

Additional DCP (west) Brajesh Srivastava said that Shivam Tiwari (27), a vendor, and his wife Julie Tiwari (24) were sleeping inside their room while the deceased’s father Deepak Kumar and brother Monu slept on the roof. Some tenants also live in the house, he said. On Thursday, one of the tenants found the door of Shivam’s room open and on entering it, they found the bodies of the couple lying in a pool of blood, the ADCP added.

Prima facie, it appears that the victims’ throats were slit with a sharp edged weapon and looks like an insider job, claimed the officer. The bodies are sent them for post-mortem examination, they said. A case has been registered and investigation initiated, police added.