Russia and Belarus are banned from international competition by Basketball Federation!

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) barred Russia and Belarus from participating in and helping to fund international events until further notice on Wednesday. Russia and Belarus have withdrawn from European qualifying for the World Cup next year and will not be replaced.

Russia has referred to the invasion as a ‘special military operation’, with Belarus serving as a vital staging region. Russia’s women’s squad, which was scheduled to compete in the World Cup in Australia this year, has withdrawn and been replaced by Puerto Rico, while Russia’s Under-17 women’s team has been replaced by Serbia for the World Cup in Hungary.

This year, neither country is permitted to compete in 3X3 tournaments, including the World Cup. Several sports federations have barred Russian and Belarussian athletes and officials from competing, and tournaments in both countries have been rescheduled or canceled.