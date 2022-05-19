Thailand Open Badminton: PV Sindhu enter second round

Bangkok: in badminton, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu entered the second round of women’s singles at Thailand Open Badminton tournament. Sindhu defeated Lauren Lam of USA by ‘ 21-18, 19-21, 21-18’. She will next face Sim Yu Jin of Korea.

In Men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round by beating Brice Leverdez of France. He will face Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the second round.

However, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament after losing to South Korea’s Kim Ga Eun by ‘ 21-11, 15-21, 17-21’. Ashmita Chaliha lost to seventh-seeded Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand by ‘10-21, 15-21’ in a first round match.Another Indian , Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Michelle Li of Canada by ‘ 13-21, 18-21’ to bow out of the tournament in the first round.