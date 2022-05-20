3 dead, 1 missing, as rescue ops continue for fifth day in Tirunelveli quarry accident

Rescue teams are searching for the missing sixth person trapped inside a quarry in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, for the fifth day. Officials in the area stated a controlled explosion is being tried to locate the body of the sixth person, P Rajendran, who is said to be trapped under over 100 tonnes of heavy rocks.

Due to the region’s continuous landslides, search and rescue activities have proved tough. A similar explosion was used to locate the body of M Selvakumar, the fifth person. Six men were first trapped in the 300-foot-deep quarry when a massive boulder crashed on top of them. Murugan and Vijay, two men, were rescued on May 15.

After being treated in the hospital for their injuries, the two men who were rescued have joined the rescue efforts to recover the body of the sixth man. Only two people have been rescued alive so far, and the search crew has only been able to find the dead body of three more. Another person is stuck inside and is being rescued.