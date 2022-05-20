‘Bomb-Hoax’; Security heightened at Bengaluru airport

Security has been increased after a bomb threat was received at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday morning. The cops are checking the information. Bomb disposal and dog teams were dispatched to search the property.

‘The control room got a bomb threat call this morning early. The cops are checking it out. More information will be released later’, police stated.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force, and the dog squad conducted a search in response to the threat call. The call was subsequently discovered to be a hoax. However, security at the international airport has been enhanced.