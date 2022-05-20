Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in the Kerala market for the second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,360, higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4670, up by Rs 40.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold futures were trading marginally higher by 0.09% or Rs 44 up at Rs 50,588 per 10 gram. Silver futures tumbled about 0.17% or Rs 104 at Rs 61,460 per kg.

On the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.2% at $ 1,838.81 per ounce. US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $ 1,839.30. Gold prices have climbed about 1.5% this week. Among other precious metals, silver fell by 0.3% to $ 21.83 per ounce, platinum dropped by 0.7%to $ 955.50 and palladium fell by 0.1% to $ 1,997.65.