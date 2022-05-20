Elon Musk ‘sexually harassed’ an air hostess, SpaceX paid her $250,000 to ‘keep quiet’: Report

According to reports, a flight attendant who accused SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk of sexually assaulting her on a trip in 2016 was given $250,000 to be silent on the subject. SpaceX compensated the air hostess in 2018 to resolve Elon Musk’s sexual misconduct accusation. According to Business Insider, the attendant, who used to work on a contract basis for SpaceX’s corporate aircraft fleet, accused Musk of exposing himself to her, massaging her leg without her consent, and offering to purchase her a horse or an exotic massage.

‘The incident is alleged in a document signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim. The contents in this story are taken from the declaration as well as additional papers, including email communication and other materials given with Insider by the buddy ‘, added the Business Insider report.

According to the statement, the flight attendant informed a friend that after obtaining the flight attendant position, she was encouraged to get qualified as a masseuse so that she could massage Musk. She went on to say that Musk propositioned her during one of these massage sessions, which took place in a private cabin on Musk’s Gulfstream G650ER.

The flight attendant informed a friend that Musk invited her to his room on a trip in 2016 for a full-body massage. In her declaration, she stated that when she arrived at his room, he was ‘totally nude except for a sheet covering the bottom half of his body’. Musk ‘exposed his genitals’ during the massage, according to the affidavit, and then ‘touched her and offered to purchase her a horse’ if she would ‘do more’. When approached for comment, Musk told Insider that there is ‘a lot more to this story’.