Gulf country relaxes Covid-19 restrictions; lifts mask mandate

Doha: Qatar has relaxed several Covid-19 safety restrictions. Qatar Cabinet announce this after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani. The new guidelines will come into effect from May 21.

As per the new guidelines, the entry restrictions to all closed public places have been lifted. All people must continue to check the EHTERAZ green status for entry. Work from home will be continued for employees in the government and private sector. Not obligating employees in the government and private sectors to conduct Rapid Antigen test approved by the Ministry of Public Health.

Lifting mask requirement for citizens, residents and visitors in closed public places unless inside health facilities or using public transportation. Employees and workers in the government and private sectors, whose nature of work requires interacting with the public in open places are not required to wear masks during their working hours, but employees working in closed places are required to wear one.