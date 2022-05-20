Happy Birthday Anjum Chopra! Know more about the Ex woman’s team cricket captain

The former women’s cricket team captain of India, Anjum Chopra, is celebrating her 45th birthday today. Cricketer-turned-successful commentator has been popularly known as the face of women’s cricket in India and as the first woman to score 1000 runs in ODIs for India.

The left-handed batter, who was born on May 20, 1977, started playing cricket at the age of nine, was proficient in various sports at an early age. She represented her school and college in athletics, basketball and swimming. She was also a member of the Delhi State basketball team that competed at nationals.

Chopra made her debut in ODIs at 17, against New Zealand at Christchurch in 1995. She went on to make her Test debut a few months later against England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Hailing from Delhi, Chopra rose to fame when in only her second series for India the same year, she was awarded player of the series in the ODIs against England at home, scoring runs at an average of 67.5.

Chopra has played six World Cups for India, including four 50-over World Cups and two T20 World Cups. She is the first player to play 100 ODIs for India. The Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee is also a motivational speaker and an author.