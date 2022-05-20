Huge drug bust in Kochi; Heroin from Afghanistan worth over Rs 1,500 Cr seized

Kochi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted a consignment of heroin from Afghanistan worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore. In a joint operation with the Coast Guard, the DRI seized 220 kg heroin from two boats, near Lakshadweep coast. The officers also took into custody 20 workers onboard in the two boats that are understood to be from Kanyakumari.

The boats were seized by the DRI at Agatti in Lakshadweep two days ago, based on a tip-off. The accused along with the boat were brought to Mattancherry this morning, and will be produced in court on Saturday. Those in the boat have been brought to Kochi and are being questioned, and reportedly, four of them are Keralites.

The heroin was stored in bottle type packets in the bottle. There are reports that the drugs were unloaded in the boats from the ship that came from Afghanistan. They were attempting to smuggle drugs into Tamil Nadu.