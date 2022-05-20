IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings to face Rajasthan Royals: Know the possible playing XI

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. In IPL, both the teams had faced 25 times each other and CSK had won 15 times and RR 10 times.

CSK VS RR SQUADS:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana*, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan (wk), Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch*, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Also Read: Bad news for boozers: State government hikes liquor price by 25%

Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the third position on the points table and Chennai Super Kings is at the ninth spot on the points table. Rajasthan Royals played 13 matches in this season where they won 8 matches while Chennai Super Kings also played 13 matches in this season where they managed to win 4 games.

RR vs CSK Tata IPL 2022 Match 68 Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson©(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Narayan Jagadeesan, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni©(wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana