Know how to download e-Pan card PDF

Mumbai: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card issued by the I-T department is popularly known as PAN card and is a very important financial document.

IT department has announced that it will issue duplicate cards it the owner lost his card. . You can apply for a duplicate PAN card after filing an FIR and the download your e-Pan after completing the application process.

Go to the following link:

https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

Give your Aadhaar Number(Only for Individual)

– Select Date of Birth / Incorporation / Formation

– The GSTN number is optional

– Now tick on the Aadhaar acceptance box

– Feed in the captcha code and submit

– If it is via acknowledgement number, you may have to generate an OTP

– After that, click on the ‘download PDF’ option to download the e-PAN instantly

The PDF of the downloaded e-PAN card will be password secured. To access it, the user must input their date of birth, which serves as the password.

This facility of downloading e-PAN is available for PAN holders whose latest application was processed through NSDL e-Gov.

– Type in your 10 digit alphanumeric PAN card number