Man arrested for stabbing woman to death on Goa beach

An official stated on Friday that a man was arrested for stabbing to death a 19-year-old woman at Velsaon beach in South Goa after she refused to continue their relationship. Kishan Kalangutkar (26), the accused, was caught on Thursday, a day after the woman’s body was found on the beach, he added.

‘The accused was in love with the young woman, who was studying in a college, and had travelled to the beach with her on Wednesday,’ said Superintendent of Police (South) Abhishek Dhania. According to him, the accused was upset with the woman after she told him she didn’t want to continue their connection.

‘Angry with her, the accused stabbed the victim multiple times, killing her on the spot and later dumped her body in the bushes located along the beach,’ Dhania said. After finding the body, Vasco police launched an investigation and arrested the accused within 24 hours, he added.