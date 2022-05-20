Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian equity market. The gains in metal and pharma stocks supported the upward rally of the equity indices.

BSE Sensex climbed 1,534 points or 2.91% to close at 54,326. NSE Nifty moved 457 points or 2.89% up to settle at 16,266. The market capitalization of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 5,05,143.44 crore to stand at Rs 2,54,11,537.52 crore. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 2.20% and small-cap gained 2.51%. All of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,497 shares advanced and 777 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Dr Reddy’s, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Nestle India, Tata Steel, L&T, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors. LIC was the top losers in the market.