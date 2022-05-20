Thailand Open Super 500 Tournament: PV Sindhu enter semi-finals

Bangkok: In badminton, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated World No. 1 Akane by ‘ 21-15, 20-22, 21-‘ in the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament on Friday in just 51 minutes. PV Sindhu will face Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China in th4e semi-finals.
Earlier, Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out losing to Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the second round of the women’s singles category losing 16-21.
BWF 500 : Thailand Open
PV Sindhu Storm into Semifinal as she defeated the Current Champion Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) by 21-15 20-22 21-13
She will face Chen Yu Fie (CHN) for a spot in Finals!!
