Thailand Open Super 500 Tournament: PV Sindhu enter semi-finals

Bangkok: In badminton, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated World No. 1 Akane by ‘ 21-15, 20-22, 21-‘ in the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament on Friday in just 51 minutes. PV Sindhu will face Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China in th4e semi-finals.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out losing to Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the second round of the women’s singles category losing 16-21.