Vivo launches Y75 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its Vivo Y75 in India. It is priced at Rs. 20,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dancing Waves and Moonlight Shadow colours. It is available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo E-Store as well as offline retail stores.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 11 and is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC . The smartphone sports a 6.44 inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It packs a triple rear camera setup along with a rear flash. For selfies and video chats, it has a 44-megapixel autofocus sensor at the front.

Also Read; Know how to download e-Pan card PDF

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, fingerprint sensor and e-compass. It houses a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging via a bundled charger.