World Bee Day 2022: Honey helps humans live a healthier life!

World Bee Day is marked on May 20 in New Delhi. Bees are one of the hardest working insects and are well-known for their products such as wax, honey, and royal jelly. ‘Bee engaged – Celebrating the diversity of bees and beekeeping methods’ is this year’s topic. On World Bee Day 2022, let us discuss the benefits of one of the most important bee products: honey.

Honey has the following health benefits:

Honey is a great sugar replacement. Diabetics can greatly benefit from this.

2. Sugar consumption is reduced as a result of honey replacement, which can also aid in weight management. Honey also has a low-calorie count.

3. Honey is high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. This can assist to minimise acne and improve skin health.

4. Honey contains no fat. This has the potential to be heart-healthy.

5. Honey has medicinal powers and may be used to cure infections, rashes, burns, coughs, and colds, among other things.