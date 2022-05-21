Bribery case; CBI arrests Gujarat IAS officer K Rajesh, middleman

The CBI arrested Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh on Friday after inspecting his residence and other assets in connection with corruption allegations. After a case of corruption was filed against him through the central investigate agency’s Delhi unit, CBI officials conducted simultaneous searches in Surat, Gandhinagar, Surendranagar, and K Rajesh’s native village in Andhra Pradesh during the last two days.

During the searches, the CBI said several pieces of incriminating physical and digital evidence were found, and Rajesh was taken under custody. Along with the bureaucrat, the case also includes his accused middlemen, a Surat-based businessman named Rafiq Memon.

Rajesh, an IAS officer from the 2011 batch, is currently the joint secretary at the Gujarat government’s General Administration Department in Gandhinagar. He is accused of accepting bribes worth Rs 5 lakh for providing gun licences while he was the collector of Surendranagar district. The bureaucrat was transferred from the Home Department after an Anti-Corruption Bureau complaint was filed against him.