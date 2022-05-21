Cannes Film Festival: Unidentified lady strips on red carpet to raise ‘rape issue’!

On Friday, the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival was interrupted by a gate crasher. According to media accounts, the person was a lady who was stripped naked in order to spread a message against rape. The event occurred during the screening of George Miller’s film ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing.’

‘Stop raping us,’ she had scribbled on her body. It was just close to the Ukraine flag’s blue and yellow colours. The unnamed woman’s legs were likewise painted in red. She also yelled, ‘Don’t rape us!’ as security soon surrounded her and took her off the red carpet.

The event at Cannes pushed the Ukraine conflict to the forefront once more. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier issued a greeting on the festival’s start. He had issued an appeal for people to speak out against the war. ‘ We need a new (Charlie) Chaplin to show that film today is not silent,’ Zelensky added. The president was referring to Charlie Chaplin’s parody of Adolf Hitler, which he developed at the start of WWII in 1939.

During the opening ceremony, Ukraine’s president remarked via a live video connection from Kyiv, ‘We must come out on top. We need a film to ensure that this finale is always on the side of freedom’. The festival also features a number of films from Ukrainian directors.