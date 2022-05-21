Drink bay leaf water every day and see what it does for you

Bay leaf is one of the spices and plants with therapeutic characteristics which is also an effective weight-loss ally. When it comes to weight loss, many people believe that a bland, tasteless diet is the only way to go, but this is a total myth! Bay leaves are one of several herbs that might help you lose weight by enhancing the flavour of your food.

Bay leaf, also known as Tej Patta, is a ubiquitous plant in Indian cuisine. It is commonly used in slow-cooked dishes like pulao, soups, and biryanis. It enhances the flavour and scent of the food. If you are having trouble losing weight, bay leaf is an excellent natural solution.

Steps to follow to prepare bay leaf water/extract quickly:

Take a handful of bay leaves and place them in a pot of boiling water.

Switch off the burner after a few seconds of stirring.

Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature before straining it.

You may drink it with a spoon of honey.

How does bay leaf help to reduce weight?

1. It is high in fibre

Bay leaves are high in fibre, which helps you feel full and improves your bowel movements, both of which are important for weight loss. And bay leaf not only aids digestion and bowel motions, but it also keeps your stomach satisfied.

2. Improves your digestive system and overall gut health

Bay leaves include fibre that aids in improved digestive flow and digestion. Digestion is important for weight reduction because it assists with nutrition absorption, which helps to prevent weight gain. Bay leaf is also regarded as a fat burner due to its high calcium content.

3. Improves your metabolism

In order to lose weight, you will need a healthy metabolism that burns the calories you ingest every day. Bay leaves are great for speeding up your metabolism and burning calories faster. A high metabolism may assist you in burning more calories and losing weight more quickly.

Other benefits

Vitamin A, vitamin B6, and vitamin C are all abundant in bay leaves. These vitamins support your immune system. Bay leaf tea can aid in the alleviation of respiratory ailments and the reduction of congestion. Bay leaves can also help with diabetes management by lowering blood sugar levels.