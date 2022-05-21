Noida man takes dog to Kedarnath shrine; temple committee seek action

A YouTuber from Noida has gotten himself into trouble after taking his beloved dog to the Kedarnath temple and having a priest apply a vermillion tilak on him. According to The Federal, Noida resident Vikash Tyagi, 33, brought his four-and-a-half-year-old pet husky named Nawab to the holy temple during the current Char Dham Yatra. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Shrine Committee was outraged after a video of Nawab asking blessings from Nandi outside the temple by stroking the idol with his paw went viral. Nawab is a well-known Instagram influencer with over 74K followers under the username ‘huskyindia0′.

The Committee has requested serious punishment against the dog’s owners and has also filed a police complaint, calling it a ‘degrading, objectionable and condemnable act’. They claimed that the religious sensibilities of individuals and pilgrims have been harmed by this act. A committee member further stated that such vloggers have no religious affiliation and just visit religious sites to film reels and videos.

As per a senior police official, the presence of YouTubers and vloggers at the temple has frequently resulted in security issues. ‘They stop in the middle of trek routes and start shooting reels, disrupting the journey of other pilgrims. They clearly have nothing to do with devotion’, the official said.