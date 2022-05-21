The ZBurger, the Rusburger or the Nashmak? A new McDonald’s name for Russia!

McDonald’s has agreed to sell its Russia operations to Russian billionaire Alexander Govor, a licensee of the famed worldwide American fast-food giant. He manages the franchise through his company GiD LLC. Govor will rebrand the eatery under a new name, and conversations are already underway. According to the Telegraph, Russia is considering renaming McDonald’s ‘ZBurger’ or ‘Rusburger’. Other suggestions on social media included ‘Rosburger,’ ‘RusDonald’s,’ ‘Nashmak’,’Mashkinfarsh,’ and so on.

After an online conversation, the Russian Ministry of Trade wrote, according to the Telegraph: ‘This was an excellent idea! Thank you for taking part. We will offer the most inventive ones to the Russian owner’. According to the media article, social media users are also forecasting classic McDonald’s menu items. Some speculated that the foods would be replaced by more typical Russian alternatives such as borscht.

McDonald’s stated that Govor will keep staff for at least two years on comparable conditions and will pay employee wages in 45 areas of Russia until the deal is completed. Notably, Govor has been a McDonald’s licensee since 2015 and has assisted the business in expanding into distant Siberia, where he owns 25 outlets. On the directives of Russian President Vladimir Putin, McDonald’s said on Monday that it has chosen to sell the whole Russian portfolio of 850 outlets.