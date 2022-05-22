Arvind Kejriwal, K Chandrashekar Rao pays visit to Delhi government school in Moti Bagh

On Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal visited a government school in the national capital’s Moti Bagh area to assess the AAP government’s public education reforms. Mr. Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, greeted Rao and his party leaders at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School and gave them a tour.

Among other facilities, the delegation toured classrooms, labs, and the students’ play area. Mr Kejriwal told Mr Rao about the Delhi government’s ‘remarkable improvements’ in education, saying that many private school students were enrolling in government schools due to the high quality of education.

‘We have around 1,100 schools and nearly 18 lakh students studying in them. Earlier, this number was 16 lakh, but now, due to remarkable improvements in the education sector, many students of private schools are joining our government schools,’ MrRao was informed by Mr Kejriwal. Officials from the Delhi education department also gave a presentation about the AAP government’s efforts to reform the sector. M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, visited Delhi government schools last month and praised the city government’s efforts to improve education standards.