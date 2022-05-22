Australia’s new PM is ‘no stranger to India’; Years ago, travelled to New Delhi as a backpacker.

Australia’s new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, who won the country’s election on Saturday (May 21) and deposed Scott Morrison’s government, appears to be no stranger to India, having visited the city as a backpacker years ago.

Following his election, Albanese will go to Tokyo, Japan, to attend the Quad Summit, where leaders from the United States, India, Japan, and Australia will gather to address problems of mutual concern. The Quadrilateral Security Discussion, or Quad, is a strategic security dialogue involving Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. Leaders of the aforementioned nations meet to address global concerns.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Albanese on his victory. PM Modi said in a statement ahead of the Quad summit that he is looking forward to meeting with Australia’s newly elected prime leader. ‘ I him, during which India and Australia’s diverse collaboration under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as regional and global topics of mutual concern, would be discussed,’ PM Modi wrote.

Meanwhile, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’ Farrell, stated on Twitter that the incoming Prime Minister ‘travelled to New Delhi as a backpacker’ many years ago. Barry O’ Farrell stated in a tweet: ‘Australia’s Prime Minister-elect, @AlboMP, visited India as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary mission in 2018. Throughout the campaign, he pledged to strengthen economic, strategic, and people-to-people ties between India and Australia’, he added.