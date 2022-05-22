‘Bring Uniform Civil Code, population control law’; Raj Thackeray urges PM Modi

Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, held a public rally in Pune on May 22. Raj Thackeray asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Uniform Civil Code and a population control law at the ceremony. ‘I request the Prime Minister to bring the Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, also bring a law on population control and change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar,’ Thackeray stated.

Thackeray, speaking to MNS workers at the rally, accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of allowing the AIMIM to win the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. ‘The MVA ruling party is responsible for allowing AIMIM to spread its wings. It is shocking that an AIMIM candidate (Imtiaz Jaleel) defeated a Shiv Sena candidate (Chandrakant Khaire) and got elected as MP in Aurangabad,’ he said.

‘I thought Maharashtra would start boiling after AIMIM elected representatives went to Aurangzeb’s tomb and offered flowers to the Mughal king who had come to this region to kill Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But Sharad Pawar saheb said Aurangzeb was here to spread his kingdom,’ Raj Thackeray remarked.