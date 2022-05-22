Delhi triple suicide note reads: ‘Deadly gas and don’t light the match’

On Saturday, three members of a family were found dead in an apartment in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar neighborhood, in what appeared to be a suicide attempt. Inside their home, a mom and her two daughters were found

dead. Police believe the three perished as a result of ‘suffocation’. A suicide note was found at the location.

According to DCP South West, the police received a complaint from the PCR that a room at Vasant Apartment Society was locked from the inside and the residents were refusing to unlock the door. The Delhi Police forced through the door and spotted three dead bodies inside the residence. The bodies of Manju and her two daughters, Anshika and Anku, were found on the bed in the inner room.

‘DO NOT LIGHT MATCHES’

According to information based on a note identified inside the house, the ladies sealed the house with polythene and turned it into a gas chamber. It was all part of their plot to commit suicide. They wrapped the windows in polythene and packed the skylight outdoors as well. The house’s fireplace was lighted, and the gas cylinder was turned on.

When the cops entered the residence, they found a letter that said, ‘Too much deadly gas, do not ignite matches or lighters after unlocking the door, the place is packed with highly hazardous poisonous gas.’The message was written in order to avert a fire.

According to the authorities, the father died in April 2021 as a result of Covid, and the family has been depressed ever then. Manju, the wife, was bedridden owing to sickness. The bodies were taken to the morgue by police. More research is being conducted.