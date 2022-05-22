Here’s why PM Modi always prefers to travel by night on foreign tours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been to several countries in the recent two weeks. He spent three days in Germany, Denmark and France earlier this month before flying to Nepal for Buddha Jayanti. The Prime Minister will travel to Japan next week for another crucial visit, completing his busy month. If you look closely at his schedule, you will see a trend. To save time, he frequently flies at night and then has engagements and meetings the next day before travelling overnight to the next location.

His trip to Japan will be no exception. He will leave late on May 22 and arrive in Tokyo early on May 23. The PM will immediately begin his meetings with prominent business leaders and the Indian community. PM Modi would return to India the next day after attending the Quad summit and bilateral meetings.

During his recent travels to Germany and Denmark, the Prime Minister only stayed one night in each country. Similarly, on his visit to Japan, he would stay for only one night.

PM Modi will have visited five nations this month, staying only three nights in each. To save time, he would have stayed on the plane for four nights.

According to a person who has known Prime Minister Modi for numerous years, Narendra Modi used to utilise the special frequent-flyer card when travelling as a regular citizen in the early 1990s. He used to visit the places during the day and then catch a late flight back to save money on hotel accommodations.

As per the source, he frequently slept on planes and in airports which have become one of his routines to save time and resources.