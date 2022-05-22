IndiGo Airline announces new offer for passengers

Mumbai: India based low-budget air carrier, IndiGo announced a new offer for passengers. The air carrier offered flight tickets for direct flights between India and Singapore for as low as Rs 18,383. The offer covers tickets from different Indian states and cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Lucknow, Ranchi, Gorakhpur and many other cities for connecting flights.

The discounted fares are only applicable for one-way tickets from the airlines.

Also Read: Road and Transport Authority announces new speed limit for key road in UAE

Earlier, the airlines were also offering return airfare on India to Turkey route starting at Rs 34,999. IndiGo currently operates daily direct flights from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport to Istanbul International Airport. Apart from Delhi, IndiGo is also offering connecting flights from 8 other Indian cities to Turkey, including Mumbai, and Chennai, among others, with one-way fares starting at Rs 21,546.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft, and the airline offers over 1300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations.