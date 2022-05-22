‘Smoking laws’ are set to change as the country considers raising them to 21: Report

Tobacco kills more than eight million people worldwide each year, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) research released in 2021. According to the research, more than seven million people die as a direct result of tobacco usage. On the other side, around 1.2 million people die as a result of second-hand smoke exposure in nonsmokers.

Countries have been taking the required efforts to reduce tobacco smoking, particularly among the younger population. The UK, for example, is considering raising the legal smoking age, according to the Telegraph. According to the article, the legal smoking age in the country might be raised from 18 to 21. The independent study has been commissioned by the country’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, who is said to have pondered suggesting that it be set at 25.

According to the media, the independent study would suggest raising the legal purchasing age for cigarettes and imposing additional levies on tobacco corporate earnings. The review report is scheduled to be released over the next several weeks. One person engaged in the investigation, as described by the media site, stated: ‘Sajid Javid is concerned about health inequity and public health concerns, but the Government is beholden to right-wing MPs. On tobacco, they are still concerned about a nanny state takeover’.

According to one source, ‘we will have to wait for the whole independent assessment before reacting to any recommendations, but we are not interested in further limitations on the age of sale. We must do far more as a country to combat smoking, which causes enormous harm, including measures such as making vaping more available to assist people quit smoking. We eagerly await the final report,’ The UK Department of Health has not issued an official statement.