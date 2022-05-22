Soldier in Honey-trap! Leaks information to ISI agent, arrested!

The Rajasthan Police apprehended an Indian Army soldier, Pradeep Kumar, on Saturday for espionage for Pakistan’s intelligence organization, ISI, in what could be a major grab. Kumar, who enlisted three years ago and was assigned to the highly sensitive Jodhpur regiment, was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Inter-Services Intelligence operative (ISI).

The police suspect that sensitive military and geopolitical information was conveyed to Pakistan. They first spoke on social media six months ago. The woman presented herself as Chhadam, a Madhya Pradesh citizen. Under the guise of marriage, she requested classified papers pertaining to the Indian Army. Pradeep Kumar was led to think that the woman worked for a firm in Bengaluru by the woman.

Umesh Mishra, DG Intelligence, stated that Kumar has been arrested on suspicion of espionage. Mishra stated that he was being questioned.