Anthony Albanese swears in as new Australian PM ahead of Quad summit

Canberra: Australia’s new centre-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took office on Monday, a few hours before flying out to attend an international summit in Tokyo. Albanese, who says Australia is willing to engage with the world on climate change, will join a summit Tuesday with the US, Japanese and Indian leaders, known as the Quad.

The 59-year-old new prime minister was sworn in at a brief ceremony lasting in Government House, Canberra. Taking to Twitter, Albanese said, ‘I am deeply honoured to serve as Australia’s Prime Minister. As Prime Minister, I want to bring people together and lead a government that is as courageous, hard-working and caring as the Australian people. That work starts today’.

Albanese claimed the victory on Saturday night in the election, ending his wait for power after nine years and with this Anthony Albanese became the country’s 31st Prime Minister. Other members of his team to take office included Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who will join Albanese at the Quad summit, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.