Beijing instructs millions to continue working from home amidst Covid outbreak

To combat a chronic COVID-19 outbreak, Beijing authorities extended work-from-home guidelines to many of its 22 million people, while Shanghai increased tests and curbs to maintain its hard-won ‘zero COVID’ status after two months of lockdown.

On Monday, the Chinese capital recorded 99 new cases on May 22, up from 61 the day before – the highest daily count so far during a month-long outbreak that has seen dozens of new illnesses every day.

In Shanghai, fewer than 600 daily cases were reported on May 22, with none occurring outside of quarantined districts, as has been the case for much of the previous week.

Gavekal Dragonomics analysts estimated last week that fewer than 5% of Chinese cities were reporting illnesses, down from a quarter in late March, in a COVID outbreak that has hampered growth in the world’s second largest economy. However, caution and anxiety remain high in Shanghai and the capital.

While no additional closures were announced in Beijing, five of the city’s 16 districts recommended citizens to work from home and avoid gatherings. Those who must go to work must have a negative PCR test result within 48 hours and must not divert from their home-to-work commute.

‘The city’s epidemic prevention and control is at a critical point,’ Beijing’s Tongzhou district said late Sunday on its WeChat account, urging inhabitants in five other districts to work from home this week.

‘Victory is only a single step away. Previous efforts would be rendered ineffective if one took a step back.’