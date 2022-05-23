Digital Krishi Bhavan: Kerala Agriculture Dept to introduce unique id to farmers

Kottayam: The Department of Agriculture in Kerala will introduce unique identification number to all farmers. Instead of visiting Krishi Bhavan hereafter, the farmers can avail government services through the portal – Agriculture Information Management System (AIMS). The farmers can remit insurance premiums also via mobile application or the website.

The revamp of the portal is underway. It has been expected to launch the new facilities within six months. Digital cards will be distributed among farmers that could be used for other banking facilities also. Agricultural officials are entrusted to guide them on how to use the portal. The new scheme has been introduced to build up the concept of ‘Digital Krishi Bhavan’.