Nadal blasts Thompson to advance to second round of French Open

Rafael Nadal, the 13-time French Open winner, advanced to the second round at Roland Garros on Monday with a 6-2 6-2 6-2 destruction of Australian Jordan Thompson.

On a chilly court Philippe Chatrier, the Spaniard, who had never come in Paris as unprepared as this year after a rib ailment and a chronic foot condition delayed the build-up to his cherished Grand Slam tournament, was never bothered.

‘It’s an honour for me to be back on Chatrier. This victory makes me pleased. The first round is usually memorable,’ Nadal stated.

The 35-year-old, who has a record 21 men’s Grand Slam titles, downplayed the prospects of adding to his tally, but his performance was reminiscent of recent years.

With a backhand volley winner, Nadal went up 2-1, and his powerful forehand enabled him rapidly go up 4-1 against an overmatched opponent.

The fifth seed tried to complete points swiftly and committed some uncharacteristic unforced errors, but they were insignificant as he breezed through the first set.

Nadal broke serve in the first game of the second set, as well as in the fifth and seventh games, when he began to play more efficiently, winning with a service winner.

Thompson, who had come back from a break down, looked absolutely exhausted by that point but managed to keep it together until 2-2, when Nadal broke with a forehand volley and won the rest of the games.