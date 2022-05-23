New Zealand, SRH skipper Kane Williamson blessed with baby boy | See pic

Wellington: New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah Raheem became parents for the second time, as they got blessed with a baby boy. The Kiwi batter took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared the good news with everyone.

Williamson posted a picture of his wife, holding their daughter, Maggie along with the newborn and captioned it, ‘Welcome to the whanau little man!’

Many members of the cricket fraternity came forward and showered their blessing on Williamson’s family through their comments on the post. Meanwhile, SRH took to their Twitter and wrote, ‘Sending all of our love from the #Riser camp to Kane Mowa’s family and their latest, cutest member’.

Williamson had left the SRH camp on May 18 to be with his wife during the birth of their second child. In his absence, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the team in the last league stage game of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Williamson will now be seen in a three-match Test series against England, with the first match at Lord’s on June 2.