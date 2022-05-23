Security forces arrest 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

Srinagar: Jammu and Police arrested 3 terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from the Baramulla on Monday. The arrested terrorists were involved in the killing of Sarpanch in Baramulla’s Pattan.

The arrested were identified as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussain Parray. They revealed that they were in contact with Mohammad Afzal Lone, a Lashkar-e-Taiba’s overground worker who is currently in judicial custody. Police also recovered 3 pistols, 3 magazines, 2 grenades and 32 bullets from their possession.

Earlier, police had busted a big terror module in Srinagar and had arrested 2 terrorists who were tasked to carry out target killings.