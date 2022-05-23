DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Security forces arrest 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

May 23, 2022, 04:02 pm IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Police arrested 3  terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from the Baramulla  on Monday. The arrested terrorists were involved in the killing of Sarpanch in Baramulla’s Pattan.

The arrested were identified as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussain Parray. They revealed that they were in contact with Mohammad Afzal Lone, a Lashkar-e-Taiba’s overground worker who is currently in judicial custody. Police also  recovered 3 pistols, 3 magazines, 2 grenades and 32 bullets from their possession.

Earlier, police had busted a big terror module in Srinagar and had arrested 2 terrorists who were tasked to carry out target killings.

