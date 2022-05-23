The Air Force will not commission cadets after they refuse to be ‘vaccinated against COVID-19’!

According to the Associated Press, three graduating cadets in the United States Air Force will not be commissioned as military officers because they refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. ‘ They will not be commissioned into the United States Air Force as long as they are not vaccinated,’ said spokesman Dean Miller to the Associated Press. Even so, the three cadets will receive a bachelor’s degree.

The Air Force Academy did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment, but Miller told the AP that a fourth student who first refused the vaccination received it and will graduate and be commissioned. Miller went on to say that the Air Force secretary would decide whether the three cadets must compensate the US for their school expenses.

Last Monday, Air Force officials warned the Associated Press that the four cadets would not graduate and might have to pay tuition. The expenses might easily exceed $200,000. The Department of Defense required that all US military members get the COVID-19 immunization last year.