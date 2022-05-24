EPS, Annamalai of BJP criticise DMK for filing complaint against magazine, YouTubers.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader, has slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for filing a FIR against a magazine and two YouTubers. For allegedly attempting to extort money, the FIR was filed against Vikatan, a bi-weekly magazine, Maridhas, a YouTuber, and Savukku Shankar, a whistleblower for an article on a real estate corporation.

Edapadi K Palaniswami, the leader of the opposition, questioned the cause for the FIR and arrest. ‘Police filing an FIR in rapid mode, naming the magazine and YouTubers without seeking an explanation can only be seen as a move to silence anyone speaking against the ruling government and a warning to the media,’ Edapadi K Palaniswami tweeted.