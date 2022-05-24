Nephew of gangster Dawood Ibrahim says, ‘he is in Karachi’

Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted fugitive gangster, is in Karachi, according to his nephew Alishah Parkar, strengthening India’s claims that the neighbouring country harbours terrorists who have killed hundreds of Indians and caused havoc in the country.

During festive occasions, Alishah Parkar’s family also meets Dawood’s wife, according to him. Parkar told the financial investigation agency that Dawood Ibrahim had left India around 1986. Dawood Ibrahim is also a UN-designated global terror financer.

‘Dawood Ibrahim is my maternal uncle and he used to live on the fourth floor of the Dambarwala building in south Mumbai till 1986. I have heard from various sources and relatives that Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi,’ Parkar claimed in his statement.

‘I was not born when he moved to Karachi and neither I nor my family members are in touch with him. Occasionally, on Eid, Diwali and other festive occasions, Mrs Mehjabeen Dawood Ibrahim – my aunt and my maternal uncle get in touch with my wife Ayesha and my sisters,’ he added.