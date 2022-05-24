PM Modi, CM Stalin extend birthday greetings to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday and wished him a long and healthy life. Pinarayi Vijayan, a member of the CPM politburo who has been serving as Kerala CM since May 25, 2016, turned 77 on Tuesday.

‘Birthday greetings to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life’, PM Modi tweeted.

‘Happy Birthday to my dear comrade and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala Thiru @pinarayivijayan . Wishing you more power to keep Kerala fortified against the divisive forces and show the might of the States in the unity of the Nation.’ Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tweeted.

Actor Mohanlal also took to social media to convey his wishes. He also shared his photo with him.