Rahul Gandhi says, Rajasthan’s new urban employment scheme should be implemented across nation

On Monday night, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Facebook to praise the Rajasthan government’s new way to fight urban unemployment. The Indira Gandhi Shahari Rozgar Yojana, he argued, should be implemented throughout the country.

‘Just as the Congress brought MGNREGA [Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act] in 2005 to provide employment to the poor in villages, Rajasthan’s Congress-led government has brought the Indira Gandhi Shahari Rozgar Yojana to tackle increasing unemployment in the cities. Needy families in cities will be provided 100 days of guaranteed employment per year,’ Rahul Gandhi wrote.

‘We [Congress] will continue to raise and solve important issues faced by people of the country. This scheme should be implemented not only in Rajasthan but in the whole country,’he said. Rahul Gandhi stated that the country’s unemployment rate is at an all-time high, creating suffering in both rural and urban areas. He wrote in Hindi, ‘More than 45 crore people have given up hope of getting jobs.’