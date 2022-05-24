Vijay Singla, Punjab Health Minister, removed from cabinet over allegations of corruption.

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that Health Minister Vijay Singla had been removed from the state cabinet due to allegations of corruption. Bhagwant Mann said that he made the choice after learning that the minister was allegedly requesting a 1% commission on tenders. Singla, according to Mann, had admitted to wrongdoings.

‘I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet,’ In a video message, the chief minister said. A complaint has been filed against him by the police.