3-Day super sale with 90% discount announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced a 3-day super sale. The super sale will offer up to 90% discounts on a selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics, and other items. The offer will be from May 27 to 29.
Premium brand stores will be taking part in the sale. Shoppers can choose from over 100 premium brand stores, including Tory Burch, Karl Lagerfield, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdales, Rivoli, Kenzo, Christian Louboutin, Emporio Armani, Coach, Puma, Jashanmal, All Saints, Steve Madden, Chattels & More, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste.
These are the participating malls:
Mall of the Emirates
City Centre Deira
City Centre Mirdif
The Dubai Mall
Dubai Marina Mall
Dubai Hills Mall
Dubai Festival City Mall
Mercato
The Outlet Village
City Walk
Ibn Battuta Mall
Nakheel Mall
Gate Avenue at DIFC
