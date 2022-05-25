3-Day super sale with 90% discount announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced a 3-day super sale. The super sale will offer up to 90% discounts on a selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics, and other items. The offer will be from May 27 to 29.

Premium brand stores will be taking part in the sale. Shoppers can choose from over 100 premium brand stores, including Tory Burch, Karl Lagerfield, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdales, Rivoli, Kenzo, Christian Louboutin, Emporio Armani, Coach, Puma, Jashanmal, All Saints, Steve Madden, Chattels & More, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste.

Also Read: UAE launches new whistleblower platform to report corruption

These are the participating malls:

Mall of the Emirates

City Centre Deira

City Centre Mirdif

The Dubai Mall

Dubai Marina Mall

Dubai Hills Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall

Mercato

The Outlet Village

City Walk

Ibn Battuta Mall

Nakheel Mall

Gate Avenue at DIFC