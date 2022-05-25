ASI report from 1871-1872 says, Qutub Minar mosque erected over Hindu temples.

An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey from 1871-72 found proof that the mosque on the Qutub Minar complex was built on the site of Hindu temples, according to India Today. Dr. Amrendra Nath, a former ASI director, verified the findings of the ASI report and stated that the information presented in it is ‘completely true.’

The Qutub Minar issue began after ASI’s ex-regional director Dharamveer Sharma stated that the Qutub Minar was built by Hindu emperor Raja Vikramaditya, not Qutb al-Din Aibak, to study the direction of the sun, similar to the present Gyanvapi mosque row.

JD Beglar and ACL Carlleyle wrote the report in 1871-1872 under the direction of Sir Alexander Cunningham, the founder of the Archaeological Survey of India. ‘The report states that a mosque was built on the site of a temple. This is because the foundation of the mosque is very old and it shows that previously there was a temple here,’ Nath told India Today.